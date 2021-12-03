Big Lots Inc. Q4 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$4.33 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with $29.91 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $1.34 billion from $1.38 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): -$4.33 Mln. vs. $29.91 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.14 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.16 -Revenue (Q4): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.