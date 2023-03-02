Big Lots Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Big Lots Inc. (BIG):

Earnings: -$12.46 million in Q4 vs. $49.84 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.43 in Q4 vs. $1.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$8.11 million or -$0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.85 per share Revenue: $1.54 billion in Q4 vs. $1.73 billion in the same period last year.

