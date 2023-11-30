Big Lots Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Big Lots Inc. (BIG):

Earnings: $4.74 million in Q3 vs. -$103.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.16 in Q3 vs. -$3.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$127.91 million or -$4.38 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$4.66 per share Revenue: $1.03 billion in Q3 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.