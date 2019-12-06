Markets
Big Lots Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Big Lots Inc. (BIG):

-Earnings: $126.98 million in Q3 vs. -$6.56 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.25 in Q3 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.98 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.20 per share -Revenue: $1.17 billion in Q3 vs. $1.15 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.55 Full year EPS guidance: $3.70 - $3.85

