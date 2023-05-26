Big Lots Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$206.07 million, or -$7.10 per share. This compares with -$11.08 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$98.72 million or -$3.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $1.12 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$206.07 Mln. vs. -$11.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$7.10 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$1.77 -Revenue (Q1): $1.12 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.