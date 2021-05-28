Big Lots Inc. Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $94.56 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $49.32 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.2% to $1.63 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $94.56 Mln. vs. $49.32 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q1): $1.63 Bln vs. $1.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.15

