Markets
BIG

Big Lots Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $49.32 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $15.54 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.44 billion from $1.30 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular