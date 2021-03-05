Big Lots Inc. Profit Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Big Lots Inc. (BIG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $97.99 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $93.76 million, or $2.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.74 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Big Lots Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $97.99 Mln. vs. $93.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.50 -Revenue (Q4): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.45

