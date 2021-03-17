Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that BIG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIG was $66.77, representing a -6.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $71.30 and a 557.83% increase over the 52 week low of $10.15.

BIG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). BIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.9. Zacks Investment Research reports BIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -23.99%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BIG as a top-10 holding:

Alpha Architect ETF Trust (QVAL)

Pacer Funds (CALF)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 53.55% over the last 100 days. QVAL has the highest percent weighting of BIG at 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.