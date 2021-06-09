Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that BIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.31, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIG was $72.31, representing a -0.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.32 and a 125.19% increase over the 52 week low of $32.11.

BIG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). BIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.26. Zacks Investment Research reports BIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -8.84%, compared to an industry average of 10.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BIG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF (RZG)

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (ROSC)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (EES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EES with an increase of 23.69% over the last 100 days. RZG has the highest percent weighting of BIG at 1.89%.

