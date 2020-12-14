Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.06, the dividend yield is 2.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIG was $45.06, representing a -21.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.24 and a 345.04% increase over the 52 week low of $10.13.

BIG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). BIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $15.7. Zacks Investment Research reports BIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 111.94%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

