Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that BIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.8, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BIG was $44.8, representing a -38.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.23 and a 7.28% increase over the 52 week low of $41.76.

BIG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). BIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.16. Zacks Investment Research reports BIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -20.71%, compared to an industry average of 7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the big Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.