Big Lots Guides Q3, Q4 Comp Sales - Update

August 29, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, home discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) provided comparable sales growth guidance for the third and the fourth quarters.

For the third quarter, the company expects comps to be down in the low-teen range, modestly improved relative to the second quarter. The company said it is not providing earnings per share guidance at this point.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects comp sales to be improved relative to the third quarter and be in the high-single-digit negative range.

