Big Lots Guides Q3 EPS Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) provided on Tuesday the expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The company estimates comparable sales will increase in the mid-teens for the quarter.

Based on this sales outlook, the company estimates it will generate earnings in a range of $0.50 to $0.70 per share for the third quarter. This guidance incorporates expected share repurchase activity for the quarter.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said a month ago that it is not in a position to re-instate its financial guidance for the full-year 2020 as it continues to believe it does not have sufficient visibility amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It had withdrawn its financial guidance for the first quarter and full year 2020 in late March.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.