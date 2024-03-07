Big Lots Guides Q1 Comp Sales - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, home discount retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) provided comparable sales growth guidance for the first quarter.

For the first quarter, the company expects comp sales to improve relative to the fourth quarter and be in the mid-single-digit negative range, as key actions to improve the business continue to gain traction. The company said it is not providing earnings per share guidance at this point.

