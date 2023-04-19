Big Lots Credit Card: What To Know And Alternatives

Big Lots is known for big bargains. And if you’re a frequent shopper, you may be tempted to apply for the Big Lots Credit Card*. This closed-loop card can only be used for purchases in Big Lots stores and online at biglots.com, so unless Big Lots is your go-to retailer, a general cash-back card could be a better choice.

Still, the Big Lots card could make sense for some people. For instance, if you plan to make a large purchase at a Big Lots store, the card offers special financing options for new purchases. Depending on your total purchase, the payment plan period may be as long as 12 months, and deferred interest for a year can be really helpful.

But beyond that, the Big Lots card doesn’t offer a ton of perks, and it doesn’t earn rewards either. Here’s what to know about this card, plus some more flexible alternatives to consider if you’re interested in an introductory APR card.

The Big Lots Credit Card at a Glance

Annual Fee : $0

: $0 Introductory Offer : N/A

: N/A Regular APR :

: Late Fee : Up to $41

: Up to $41 Other Benefits: Welcome coupon and ongoing special offers

Big Lots Credit Card Benefits

Introductory APR Offer

If you’re planning to make a purchase over $250 at your nearby Big Lots store, this card offers a deferred interest financing for six months. For purchases totaling $750 or more, you can take advantage of deferred interest financing for 12 months. After that, the card’s regular applies.

This special financing offer is only available for new purchases made at Big Lots stores or online, and you’ll need to make minimum payments during the deferred interest period. Note that this card’s regular APR is relatively high. According to the Federal Reserve, the average credit card APR was 19.07% in November 2022.

Annual Fee

You won’t need to worry about an added yearly cost with this card, as its annual fee is $0.

Exclusive Offers

As a Big Lots credit cardholder, you can qualify for special offers. New cardholders get a welcome coupon, though Big Lots doesn’t provide any details about this offer. Nor does it indicate which special offers are available to cardholders besides the welcome coupon.

Who Should Get the Big Lots Credit Card

The Big Lots credit card really only makes sense if you shop at Big Lots regularly, and even then, it may not be the best choice. Its special financing plans could be helpful if you want to repay a large purchase over several months, but you’ll need to ensure your balance is paid off before the payment period ends. After that, the kicks in. The card’s $0 annual fee is also a perk.

Despite these perks, a more general cash-back credit card could be a better option. Several cards offer 0% introductory APRs for a set period, and many have rewards programs in addition to the benefit of deferred interest. Before you apply for the Big Lots card, consider researching alternatives that may make more sense for your wallet.

Alternatives to the Big Lots Credit Card

U.S. Bank Visa Platinum Card

If you’re looking for a no-fuss card with a lengthy introductory APR, the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card could be a good alternative to the Big Lots card.

This card doesn’t have a rewards program, so you won’t earn cash back on your purchases, but you get a .

Like the Big Lots card, the U.S Bank Visa Platinum has no annual fee. Cardholders can also view their credit score for free through their online dashboard.

Chase Freedom Unlimited

With its impressive rewards program and lengthy 0% intro APR offer, the no-annual-fee the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is arguably one of the best cash-back cards on the market. New cardholders get a . Plus, you can get up to 5% cash back when you use your card.

Unlike the Big Lots card, which has a non-specific welcome coupon, the Chase Freedom Unlimited has a transparent and generous welcome offer. New card members can earn .

Besides the welcome offer, card members earn .

Amex EveryDay® Credit Card

Like the Chase Freedom Unlimited, the Amex EveryDay® Credit Card* earns cash-back rewards and has a $0 annual fee. New cardholders can also earn a welcome bonus of .

As a card member, you can earn .

Bottom Line

If you’re a loyal Big Lots shopper, you might be wondering if the Big Lots card makes sense for your wallet. Unfortunately, this card doesn’t earn rewards, and its perks are limited. A general cash-back credit card that offers more benefits could be a better choice. Compare alternatives like the U.S. Bank Visa® Platinum Card, Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Amex EveryDay® Credit Card* before you apply.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.