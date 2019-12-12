Big Lots Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BIG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.49, changing hands as high as $28.05 per share. Big Lots, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.54 per share, with $39.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.94.

