Big Lots (BIG) Soars 5.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Big Lots (BIG) shares ended the last trading session 5.7% higher at $69. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Big Lots got a boost following the announcement of the launch of its expanded apparel assortment. With summers approaching, the company has come up with a host of attractive deals and assortment options from renowned brands including Reebok as well as private-label and new brands. Customers can now avail the company’s biggest to-date assortment options from any of its stores nationwide and online. Further, the company has brought various comfortable wear for summers, footwear and accessories from Como Vintage, Weekend Soul and Zac & Rachel labels.

This discount retailer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -61.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.45 billion, down 11.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Big Lots, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BIG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

