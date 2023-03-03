Big Lots (BIG) Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Big Lots, Inc. BIG reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss of 28 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 69 cents per share. The metric compared unfavorably with earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of this Columbus, OH-based player dropped 10.9% to $1,543 million year over year and came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,549 million. The year-over-year downside was due to soft comparable sales. Comparable sales fell 13%. Management estimates that comparable sales were hurt by roughly 130 basis points (bps) owing to product shortages in furniture stemming from the closure of the company’s largest vendor in November. However, net new stores and relocations added nearly 210 bps of sales growth versus the fourth quarter of 2021. Quarterly results were hurt by the volatility caused by the macroeconomic environment.



Over the past three months, shares of this current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have decreased 17.3% compared with the industry’s 2.4% fall. Nonetheless, management has been making efforts to strengthen and transform the business model. It has also been taking actions to control costs. E-Commerce sales accounted for 6% of the company’s business in 2022 versus 2% three years ago.

More on Results

E-Commerce sales were impacted in the reported quarter and are likely to be hurt in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 by the United Furniture Disruption, considering the high proportion of furniture sales in the channel. Nonetheless, management has been working to remove friction with better site navigation and overall customer experience.



Gross profit declined 13.2% year over year to $560.9 million. Big Lots’ gross margin contracted 100 bps to 36.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 40.2%. Impacts from higher markdowns with respect to accelerated store closures and initiatives to clean up inventory hurt the metric.



In the reported quarter, adjusted selling and administrative expenses were $521.9 million, down 2.7% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the metric increased 280 basis points to 33.8%. BIG recorded an adjusted operating loss of $2.3 million in the reported quarter.

Other Financial Details

Big Lots ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $44.7 million and long-term debt of $301.4 million. Total shareholders’ equity was $763.9 million. Inventories decreased to $1,147.9 million from $1,237.8 million recorded in the prior-year period.



For the 52 weeks that ended Jan 28, 2023, BIG used net cash worth $144.3 million from operating activities.



Big Lots’ board announced a quarterly cash dividend of 30 cents a share, payable Mar 31, 2023, to its shareholders of record as of Mar 17. At the end of the reported quarter, BIG had $159 million remaining under its $250 million share buyback authorization.



Big Lots concluded the quarter with 1,425 stores across 48 states.

Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2023, management expects comps to decline in the low to the mid-teens range. Net new stores will contribute nearly 40 basis points of growth compared to 2022. Big Lots anticipates the gross margin rate to rise sequentially in the high-30s range.



With respect to fiscal 2023, BIG expects an improvement in financial results year over year. Management highlighted that earnings momentum is likely to be weighted toward the back half of the fiscal year, on better actions and reductions in freight costs. Given the highly volatile macroeconomic backdrop, management did not give guidance for the fiscal year.

