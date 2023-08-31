Big Lots (BIG) Price Target Increased by 19.87% to 7.31

The average one-year price target for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been revised to 7.31 / share. This is an increase of 19.87% from the prior estimate of 6.09 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from the latest reported closing price of 6.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is a decrease of 77 owner(s) or 17.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.05%, a decrease of 14.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.00% to 24,765K shares. The put/call ratio of BIG is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 29.36% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,740K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 42.46% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 1,100K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 963K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 60.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 93.67% over the last quarter.

Clifford Capital Partners holds 954K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares, representing an increase of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Big Lots Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

