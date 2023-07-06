Big Lots (BIG) Price Target Decreased by 12.77% to 6.09

The average one-year price target for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been revised to 6.09 / share. This is an decrease of 12.77% from the prior estimate of 6.99 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.82% from the latest reported closing price of 9.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.06%, a decrease of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 32,512K shares. The put/call ratio of BIG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 29.36% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,740K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 42.46% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,656K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 31.33% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 1,100K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 971K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Big Lots Background Information

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.

