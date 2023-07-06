Big Lots (BIG) Price Target Decreased by 12.77% to 6.09

The average one-year price target for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) has been revised to 6.09 / share. This is an decrease of 12.77% from the prior estimate of 6.99 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.82% from the latest reported closing price of 9.35 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Lots. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIG is 0.06%, a decrease of 29.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 32,512K shares. The put/call ratio of BIG is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,097K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 29.36% over the last quarter.
FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,740K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 42.46% over the last quarter.
Ninety One UK holds 1,656K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIG by 31.33% over the last quarter.
FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 1,100K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Millennium Management holds 971K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Big Lots Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories. Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering unmatched value to customers through surprise and delight, being a 'best place to work' culture for associates, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns, as well as doing good in local communities.
Additional reading:
- Big Lots Announces Execution of $318 Million Sale and Leaseback Agreement for Distribution Center and 26 Owned Store Locations Closing Expected Within 30 to 45 Days
- AVDC, LLC, AS THE LESSEE
- LEASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 15, 2023 BETWEEN BANKERS COMMERCIAL CORPORATION, AS THE LESSOR, AND AVDC, LLC AS THE LESSEE
- Big Lots Reports Q1 Results Q1 comparable sales and gross margins decline due to challenging macro environment and vendor disruption; operating expenses, excluding adjustments, better than expected Q1 GAAP EPS loss of $7.10; adjusted EPS loss of $3.4
- Big Lots, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Edited Earnings Call Transcript May 26, 2023
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.