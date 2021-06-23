Big Lots (BIG) Launches Trendy Summer Wear at Exciting Prices

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. BIG gained nearly 6% in the trading session on Jun 22 following the launch of its expanded apparel assortment. With summers approaching, the company came up with a host of attractive deals and assortment options from renowned brands including Reebok as well as private-label and new brands. Customers can now avail of the company’s biggest to-date assortment options from any of its stores, nationwide and online.



In fact, the company looks to offer stylish and affordable assortment for every season and occasion for all the members in the family. Shoppers can choose clothing from new everyday wear brands including One World, Como Vintage and Weekend Soul. Apart from athletic wear, customers can get apparel from affordable basics to fashionable top required for attending Zoom meetings.



Markedly, Big Lots unveiled a broader range of apparel encompassing active and athleisure wear including hoodies, joggers, sweaters, athletic shorts, sports bras, leggings and more. Further, the company introduced various comfortable wear for summers, footwear and accessories from Como Vintage, Weekend Soul and Zac & Rachel labels. The discount retailer also brought trendy tops and dresses at unbelievable prices, starting at $10. Additionally, the expanded apparel launch rolled out exciting assortment for kids with 2-piece sets featuring characters from Disney and Marvel for about $9.



The coronavirus pandemic hugely changed customers’ tastes, attires, shopping patterns among others. They are now looking for mostly functional and comfortable wear with fashionable outfits. Markedly, Big Lots has got all these and much more. Well, we hope that this newly-launched expanded apparel assortment proves to be successful for the company and in turn, strongly boosts sales.

What’s More?

Big Lots is benefiting from its robust omni-channel efforts and transformation initiative including the Operation North Star. The company is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, buoyed by the success of the “Buy Online Pick-up In Store” functionality and curbside pickup. Also, the company’s same-day service in collaboration with Instacart seems profitable. Further, its store-growth strategies bode well.



This currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s Operation North Star strategy focuses on driving its top line, executing cost containment and enhancing its systems and infrastructure. This initiative also aims at streamlining the company’s cost structure. Management also remains committed to expanding the Broyhill brand, which is on track to become a $1-billion worth brand.



Buoyed by such strengths, shares of this Columbus, OH-based company have risen 25.8% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 14.2% rally.

