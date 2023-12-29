Big Lots (BIG) Gains Momentum by Effective Cost Savings

Strategic initiatives, which include enhancing value communication, increasing store relevance, improving omnichannel presence and driving productivity, are key to Big Lots, Inc.’s BIG growth trajectory. These strategies have been crucial for Big Lots' long-term growth and market positioning.



Through aggressive cost management, inventory control and capital expenditure optimization, the company has significantly strengthened its financial position in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company achieved more than $100 million in SG&A savings and expects to realize an additional $200 million from Project Springboard, primarily in fiscal 2024, which further underscores its commitment to fiscal responsibility.



There was a notable year-over-year decline of 5.6% in adjusted SG&A expenses in the fiscal third quarter, reflecting effective cost management. Driven by these factors, in the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 69.9%% compared with the Zacks Retails- Discount Stores industry’s growth of 18.2%.



Strong Omnichannel Efforts Bode Well

Big Lots is enhancing its omnichannel efforts by leveraging its store network and improving the customer experience across digital platforms. This strategy involves integrating its physical stores with online channels to offer a seamless shopping experience.



A key part of this approach includes partnerships, like the one with Uber Eats, to extend its reach and cater to new customer segments. These efforts are focused on enhancing customer engagement and convenience, ensuring that Big Lots remains competitive in the evolving retail landscape.

Introducing New Products and Trends

Big Lots is introducing new and trendy products to its stores, like the new Broyhill collections, additional modern furniture styles, and an expanded decor selection. These introductions began in the last few months and have contributed to an increase in both sales and gross margin. The company is also seeing a year-over-year increase in new products as a share of total stock keeping units.



The company is experimenting with new store formats that feature a broader selection of trendy, stylish and high-quality home decor and furniture. This approach is aimed at providing valuable insights that can be applied across the broader store base.

Positive Outlook

Big Lots has a positive outlook for the near to medium term, anticipating continued sequential improvements in financial performance. This optimism is driven by several factors, including lower freight costs, reduced markdowns, and effective inventory management. These elements are expected to contribute to a healthier financial position, marking a significant turnaround in the company's performance.



Big Lots expects the gross margin to improve to nearly 38% in the fiscal fourth quarter on lower markdown activity, reduced freight costs, cost control and productivity efforts. Also, comparable sales are expected to improve sequentially in the upcoming quarters as key merchandising and marketing efforts are gaining traction.

Challenging Macroeconomic Environment

The company experienced a 14.7% year-over-year decline in net sales due to weaker comparable sales and changing consumer spending habits. The decrease in sales was influenced by economic challenges, leading to a 13.2% year-over-year decline in comparable sales in the fiscal third quarter.



High-ticket items like furniture saw reduced demand due to economic concerns. Inflation particularly affected lower-income customers, leading to reduced spending on discretionary and home-related items.

3 Promising Stocks

A few better-ranked stocks are Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. AEO.



Casey's offers a comprehensive range of products and services to meet the needs of its customers. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Casey's current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 7.8% and 0.3%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported figures. CASY has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.8%.



Abercrombie & Fitch is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. ANF delivered a 60.5% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 13.3% from the previous year’s reported number. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 713%.



American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 39.2% and 4%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported figures. AEO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23%.

