Big Lots (BIG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Big Lots (BIG) closed at $48.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 16.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.71, up 411.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.62 billion, up 29.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.64 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion, which would represent changes of +80.93% and +12.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BIG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.3% higher. BIG is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BIG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.59.

We can also see that BIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.4 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.