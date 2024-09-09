News & Insights

Markets
BIG

Big Lots To Be Acquired By Nexus, Initiates Chapter 11 Process

September 09, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Discount home goods retailer Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Nexus Capital Management LP.

The deal will include substantially all of Big Lots' assets and ongoing business operations. To facilitate the transaction, the company, together with its units initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The company said it has implemented the plan to accelerate business optimization and achieve profitability in 2025.

During and after this process, Big Lots will continue to serve customers at their nearest store location or online at biglots.com.

The company noted that its underlying performance has been improving, yet the Board of Directors conducted a broad strategic review of alternatives.

According to the firm, entering into the sale agreement with Nexus, and initiating a court-supervised sale process, is the best path forward to maximize value and ensure continued operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.