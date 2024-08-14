Big Legal Changes to Healthcare Equity

A proposed California bill is aiming to tighten oversight of private equity investments in healthcare, requiring these firms to obtain state approval before acquiring medical businesses. This type of regulation would significantly slow down medical and healthcare acquisitions for PE in a crucial state, which could have severe consequences for the industry.

Backed by unions, consumer advocates, and the California Medical Association, the legislation addresses concerns that private equity deals often lead to higher costs, reduced care quality, and decreased access to essential services. However, hospitals and other opponents argue that such regulations could deter much-needed investments.







The bill, while excluding for-profit hospitals, targets a broad range of healthcare entities, reflecting increased scrutiny of private equity’s impact on the sector. Proponents see the measure as crucial for safeguarding patient care, whereas critics warn of potential adverse effects on healthcare funding.

Finsum: There is a lot of money for private equity on the sidelines right now, hopefully regulation doesn’t slow down what could be a huge fall quarter.

