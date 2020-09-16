IPOs
Big leap: JFrog prices IPO well above the upwardly revised range at $44

Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
JFrog, which sells software tools that streamline app development, raised $509 million by offering 11.6 million shares (31% insider) at $44, well above the range of $39 to $41. At pricing, JFrog commands a fully diluted market value of $4.5 billion.

JFrog plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FROG. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

