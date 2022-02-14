Big Job Market Gives Young People Great Chance To Boost Their Savings

By Chris Murray

The first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic did not exactly inspire the American public’s confidence in the U.S. economy, but gradually things have improved in some sectors.

Many millennials and Gen Z members even grew more financially confident during the pandemic, according to a survey by OnePoll. And now, due in part to a massive labor shortage, momentum is still on their side. They’re witnessing an unprecedented job market, where even those with little to no work experience have more leverage than ever before. Some companies are offering candidates higher wages than during previous hiring periods, along with signing bonuses and other incentives.

One significant aspect of this great opportunity for young workers is that it affords some the luxury of increasing their savings rate and becoming more consistent with their financial plan for the present and future. The OnePoll survey reported that the financial confidence of young adult generations grew partly due to better saving habits they formed out of necessity during the pandemic. Some said they started budgeting for the first time and, in addition to watching their spending habits, used some of their increased savings to pay down student loans and other debts.

It’s important that we steer our young adults to good saving and investment habits now while they have the capacity to earn increased income. And it’s encouraging to see that many young Americans are focusing on maintaining their savings and learning how to adjust in order to prioritize building a stable financial future. This job market may not always be the reality, so it’s good to build a treasure chest when they have the opportunity.

Here are some tips to get them started:

At some point you’ll want to establish a strategic asset allocation. There are three basic types of assets: stocks, bonds and cash instruments (such as CDs and money market accounts). Stocks represent the biggest risk – a higher chance of losing money for the potential higher gains – followed by bonds, then cash. As a general rule, the younger you are, the more you’ll benefit from a higher allocation to stocks, but you may want to allocate a portion to bonds and cash as well. Strategically it makes sense to maintain a balanced mix of stocks, bonds and cash.

Whether you’re graduating from high school or college or transitioning with some time off, don’t get too wrapped up in the pursuit of money. Pursue your interests, and the money will likely follow. Invest time in learning about the jobs that interest you.

And like the importance of having a diversified portfolio, have a balanced life as well. Invest in meaningful friendships and worthwhile hobbies that develop healthy habits and expose you to new opportunities.

Start now and your rewards will grow over time. Your career, friends, family and activities are all seeds you can plant now for a secure and happy future.

About Chris Murray

Chris Murray (murrayfinancialgroup.com) is the founder of Murray Financial Group, Inc. and author of The Financial Protector. Murray started his company in 1995 to help individuals and families overcome the challenges of creating a steady financial foundation. He has passed the Series 65 securities exam and holds life and health insurance licenses in Maryland. Murray has been recognized nine times as best financial planner by Frederick Magazine and hosts a popular 24-year-old radio show, Your Financial Editor, which has won multiple awards.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.