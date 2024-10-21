Big Gold Launches $175,000 Private Placement

Big Gold, Inc. (TSE:BG) has released an update.

Big Gold Inc. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $175,000 through the sale of both non-flow-through and flow-through units. The proceeds will support exploration on the Tabor mineral properties and cover general working capital needs. This move aims to bolster the company’s financial resources as it explores new opportunities in the mining sector.

