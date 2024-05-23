News & Insights

Big Gold Inc. Secures Funding for Tabor Exploration

May 23, 2024 — 06:07 pm EDT

Big Gold, Inc. (TSE:BG) has released an update.

Big Gold Inc. has successfully completed the first segment of its private placement offering, raising $246,300 to fund its exploration program at the Tabor Project in Ontario and for general working capital. The offering included units consisting of common shares and half warrants, with flow-through shares to benefit from certain tax provisions. The raised capital will also support the establishment of drill pad locations and additional surface exploration targets.

