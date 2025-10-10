Big Gains Alert: These 3 Tech Stocks Are Surging This Month

Many investors allocate a portion of their portfolio to stock picking and trading strategies. One popular tactic is tracking stocks with the highest percentage gains, as these moves often signal strong momentum and bullish sentiment. And these stocks are likely to stay on that course unless something happens to reverse it.

MarketBeat has a simple screener to help investors identify the Top Stock Gainers during different time periods, in stock sectors, at opening or closing prices, and volume levels.

A cautionary note: Identifying the largest percentage gainers is a form of technical analysis. It can be useful as a predictive tool, but nothing is certain. That’s why investors should always look for the story behind the stock price movement and decide for themselves if the stock is likely to continue its bullish momentum.

Three technology stocks delivered standout percentage gains in early October: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), and Arquit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ). Each company's gain was fueled by distinct catalysts that could drive further upside—making them solid investment options if, as many analysts expect, the market continues to rally into the end of the year.

Draganfly Soars on U.S. Army Drone Contract

Small-cap stocks can be some of the most exciting to follow for large percentage moves, and Draganfly is a good example of this.

Since Sept. 27, DPRO stock is up 55%. At one point, the stock’s trading volume reached 58 million shares. For perspective, its average trading volume is around 2.18 million shares.

The catalyst for the move was the drone technology company’s announcement of a multifaceted contract with the U.S. Army. The financial terms were not immediately available, but it will considerably increase Draganfly’s topline and perhaps put it on a path to profitability.

The bull case centers around the sector. Drone stocks have been on fire in 2025, and that rally has legs because it’s built around government and commercial contracts. However, investors should note that short interest in Draganfly stock is over 30%, meaning a significant amount of the DPRO stock move may be attributable to short covering.

AST SpaceMobile Gains on Satellite Launch Momentum

AST SpaceMobile is another small-cap stock with a big percentage gain—its stock is up 47% since the market closed on Sept. 26.

AST SpaceMobile is developing the first and only end-to-end space-based cellular broadband network that connects directly to standard mobile phones. However, like Draganfly, AST is not yet profitable and generates very little revenue.

That’s likely to change in 2026, which is what’s fueling interest in ASTS stock. The company has informed the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FTC) of its plans to launch up to 20 of its Bluebird satellites in 2026. The company also has a series of partnerships in both the government and commercial sectors.

ASTS is trading about 38% above its consensus price target, and there is over 20% short interest in the stock. Investors may want to employ a measured approach to the stock before the company reports earnings in mid-November. The stock has already had one strong pullback in 2025, but with revenue growing, any dip is likely a buying opportunity.

Arqit Quantum Rides the Cybersecurity and Quantum Wave

Arquit Quantum is a play on two of the hottest stock trends: cybersecurity and quantum computing.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has enhanced the threat matrix for companies. The emerging field of quantum computing threatens that even more as these computers will increase speed beyond what AI can do. Arquit Quantum is developing quantum-safe encryption solutions to get ahead of this emerging threat.

ARQQ stock is up approximately 45% since Sept. 27. The immediate catalyst is the stock’s recent inclusion in the S&P Global BMI Index, which will also increase institutional interest, currently at just 16%.

Investors should note this is a pre-revenue company with a whopping 40% short interest. However, for speculative investors with a long time horizon and a high-risk tolerance, Arquit Quantum may be setting itself apart as a long-term winner in the quantum space.

