Big Four’s advisory boom eases breakup pain

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic has provided a breakup salve to the Big Four accountancy firms. On Thursday, KPMG reported annual revenue of $32.1 billion, 10% more than last year https://home.kpmg/xx/en/home/media/press-releases/2021/12/kpmg-reports-global-revenues-of-usd-32-billion-for-fy21.html. Its advisory business, which helps clients with takeovers and restructurings, was the big earner. Its revenue ballooned to $13.7 billion, a 17% annual rise. KPMG’s traditional audit business grew a more sedate 4%.

Overall, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC and EY have raked in $167 billion this year, a windfall that should ease the pain of their advisory businesses having to go solo under an auditing overhaul expected shortly from the UK. The government wants to prevent a repeat of high-profile collapses like retailer BHS and outsourcing firm Carillion by stopping the big firms seeing bean-counting as a means to an end for their higher-value consultancy work. That probably means higher audit fees for corporates, and fewer cross-selling opportunities for the consultancy giants. After a bumper 2021, it’s hard to feel much sympathy. (By Aimee Donnellan)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Deutsche’s DWS snafu strengthens case for sale

Securitas’ $3.2 bln U.S. deal locks in safe return

Australia drags fintech into regulatory future

Macau gamblers cower at watchdog’s sudden bite

Evaluating a retiring pandemic CEO

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.