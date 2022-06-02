Big four breakup plan, America’s big spenders: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - EY is considering splitting its audit unit from its fast-growing consulting practice. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate a possible $60 bln valuation and why the plan may create few winners. Also, inflation is creating a murky economic picture stateside.

