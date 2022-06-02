Markets

Big four breakup plan, America’s big spenders: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - EY is considering splitting its audit unit from its fast-growing consulting practice. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate a possible $60 bln valuation and why the plan may create few winners. Also, inflation is creating a murky economic picture stateside. 

Listen to the podcast https://dcs.megaphone.fm/THRH1250880385.mp3?key=e9bc1ca09b31ed137d9250aea50b5ee2

(Editing by Oliver Taslic)

