Big ETF Inflows of Last Week: VOO, SPY and More

ETFs across various categories pulled in $22.3 billion in capital last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $242 billion. U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $11.8 billion in inflows, followed by $4 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $2.53 billion in leveraged ETFs.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF BIL, iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM and iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF SGOV dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street had a brutal performance last week, with all three major indices falling more than 2%. The S&P 500 slipped into correction territory (down 10% from the recent record high) and joined the Nasdaq Composite, which is in correction mode. The Dow Jones had its biggest one-weekly drop since 2023 (read: Best Leveraged ETFs of Last Week).



Ongoing trade uncertainty under the Trump administration and signs of a slowing economy took a toll on the stock market over the past few weeks. Last week, China’s 15% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. farm products took effect, while the U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. In response, Europe introduced its set of tariffs. The trade tensions escalated further as Trump threatened to double tariffs on Canadian metals, and slap a 200% tariff on European wine and spirits.



Additionally, recession fears have amplified after comments from Trump regarding a “period of transition” for the U.S. economy. U.S. consumer sentiment in March fell for the third consecutive month. Although inflation was softer than expected in February, many analysts believe that the relief is temporary (read: 3 Sector ETFs That Drove Inflation in February).



The S&P 500 has shed more than $5 trillion in value in the past three weeks from its peak on Feb. 19.



We have detailed the ETFs below:



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is the top asset creator, pulling in $21.1 billion in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 506 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 7.2% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $600.5 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 5 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with a Medium risk outlook (read: US Equity Correction Nearing an End? ETFs Likely to Bounce Back).



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has accumulated $7.7 billion in its asset base. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 503 stocks in its basket, with each accounting for no more than 6.7% of the assets. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is heavy on the information technology sector with a 30.7% share, whereas financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each.



SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust charges investors 9 bps in annual fees and trades in an average daily volume of 45 million shares. It has an AUM of $592.5 billion and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy), with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)



SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF saw an inflow of $2.4 billion last week. It seeks to provide exposure to zero-coupon U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of 1-3 months. It follows the Bloomberg 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index, holding 24 securities in its basket. Both average maturity and adjusted duration are at 0.13 years each.



SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has an AUM of $41.7 billion and an average daily volume of 9 million shares. It charges 13 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold), with a Medium risk outlook (read: Investors Flock to Cash-Like ETFs Amid Market Turmoil).



iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)



iShares Russell 2000 ETF has gathered $1.5 billion in its asset base. It is the largest and most popular ETF in the small-cap space, with an AUM of $64 billion and an average daily volume of 25 million shares. iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds well-diversified 1,954 stocks in its basket, and has key holdings in financials, industrials, healthcare and information technology.



iShares Russell 2000 ETF charges 19 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2, with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accumulated $1.3 billion in its asset base last week. It offers exposure to U.S. Treasury bonds, with remaining maturities less than or equal to three months. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF follows the ICE 0-3 Month US Treasury Securities Index with an average maturity and an effective duration of 0.09 years each.



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has an AUM of $38 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 8 million shares. SGOV charges 9 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3.



