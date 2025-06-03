Big ETF Inflows of Last Week: QQQ, IBIT & More

ETFs across various categories pulled in $17 billion in capital last week, pushing year-to-date inflows to $442 billion. This has put 2025 on track to be one of the biggest years ever for ETF demand.



U.S. equity ETFs led the way with $6.3 billion in inflows, followed by $3.6 billion in U.S. fixed-income ETFs and $3 billion in international ETFs. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO, and SPDR Gold Trust ETF GLD dominated the top creation list last week.



Wall Street logged gains last week despite rising tensions between the United States and China. Both countries accused one another of breaching the temporary trade truce established in May. However, markets largely dismissed the rhetoric, betting on eventual stabilization. The Nasdaq Composite led the way, gaining 2.01% while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively (read: 3 Factors That Could Boost Wall Street ETFs Despite Tariff Uncertainty).



Bond yields edged slightly lower but stayed close to recent highs. The long end of the yield curve remains under pressure, with the 30-year Treasury yield holding near 5%, signaling ongoing concerns about inflation and fiscal dynamics.



Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices retreated after reaching record highs above $111,000 the previous week, last trading around $104,000. Despite the pullback, enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies remains strong, with continued investor interest supporting the asset class. Gold demand also remained robust. Even amid a rising stock market, gold held its ground, underscoring its role as a strategic hedge in diversified portfolios.



We have detailed the ETFs below.



Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)



Invesco QQQ Trust is the top asset creator, pulling in $3 billion in capital. It provides exposure to the 101 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index. Invesco QQQ is one of the largest and most popular ETFs in the large-cap space, with an AUM of $333.9 billion and an average daily volume of 47 million shares. QQQ charges investors 20 bps in annual fees and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)



iShares Bitcoin Trust raked in $2 billion in capital last week. It seeks to reflect the performance of the price of Bitcoin and has been the most traded Bitcoin ETF since its launch. It enables investors to access Bitcoin within a traditional brokerage account. The fund charges 25 bps in annual fees from investors. IBIT has AUM of $70.4 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 47 million shares (read: ETFs to Ride on New Wave of $111K Bitcoin Rally).



Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)



Vanguard Information Technology ETF has gathered $1.1 billion in its asset base. It manages an asset base of $87 billion and provides exposure to 307 technology stocks. VGT currently tracks the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. Semiconductors, systems software, technology hardware storage & peripherals, and application software are the top four sectors with double-digit exposure each. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has an expense ratio of 0.09% and sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. It trades in an average daily volume of 557,000 shares.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF saw inflows of $896.2 million in capital. It tracks the S&P 500 Index and holds 505 stocks in its basket, each accounting for no more than 6.8% of the assets. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is heavy on the information technology sector, while financials, healthcare and consumer discretionary round off the next three spots with a double-digit allocation each. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF charges investors 3 bps in annual fees. It has an AUM of $657.3 billion and trades in an average daily volume of 6 million shares. VOO sports a Zacks ETF Rank #1 with a Medium risk outlook.



SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD)



SPDR Gold Trust ETF has gathered $821 million in its asset base. It tracks the price of gold bullion measured in U.S. dollars and kept in London under the custody of HSBC Bank USA. GLD is an ultra-popular gold ETF with an AUM of $99 billion and a heavy volume of about 11 million shares a day. SPDR Gold Trust ETF charges 40 bps in fees per year from investors and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 with a Medium risk outlook (read: Gold Eyes Best Week in a Month: Will ETFs Sustain the Rally?).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.