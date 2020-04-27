Big Earnings This Week: Pay Attention, But Don't Act Too Early

This week looks set to be a big one for stocks. I would like to think that with some of the biggest and most interesting companies reporting Q1 earnings this week the focus would be there, but it is far more likely to be elsewhere for at least part of the time. The results that we hear this week will certainly have an impact on individual stocks, and the forward guidance maybe even more so, but the market is heavily correlated right now.

The broader market is moving based on coronavirus news, and that will likely be more impactful than individual stock stories for a while. However, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be paying attention to these earnings this week.

The list of earnings due out over the next few days reads like a Who’s Who of corporate America. Alphabet (GOOG), Facebook (FB) and Microsoft (MSFT) in tech, Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Tesla (TSLA) and 3M (MMM) in manufacturing, and some stocks of interest in the pharma and healthcare industries such as Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK) and Anthem (ANTM) all have the capacity for big earnings-related moves.

Unfortunately, though, in the short term, coronavirus still reigns.

At the end of last week, a few states bucked the national trend and began opening up some businesses earlier than the rest of the country. Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are leading the way, with others looking to gradually ease restrictions this week. How that process goes will undoubtedly be the prime mover of the market later in the week.

The incubation period for Covid-19 is thought to be one to fourteen days, with an average of five. That means that by the end of this week, we will possibly begin to see the impact of those changes. If, god forbid, the states that have started the reopening process see a spike in cases and/or deaths, the selloff will be spectacular.

Given that the pandemic is still very much with us, the recovery in the S&P 500 over the last month has been remarkable. It is based on the certainty that this will pass, but also the belief that normalcy will be returning quite soon. If early attempts to do that look to have tragic consequences, you can be sure that greater restrictions for a longer time will ensue.

If, on the other hand, there is no sign of any shift in the curve of those that begin to reopen, it will be just the good news traders have been looking for. A strong rally back toward the highs in that case isn’t out of the question.

The problem is, though, that we can’t know yet which of those two extremes it will be. I am not an epidemiologist, so any opinion I have would be simply a guess. Even those that are experts, however, have no idea really. We have never seen this before and the only data we have to go on are from the last few months, which is nowhere near a big enough sample size to make accurate predictions.

So, what should traders and investors be doing?

I, for one, will be paying close attention to this week’s earnings, but not in terms of immediate trades. Rather, I will be compiling a list for future moves. It won’t matter if, say FB or MSFT had a great Q1 if we face the prospect of a totally shut down economy with no restart date in sight. If, however, we have a firm footing on a gradual road to recovery, it does.

There will be some fundamental, long-lasting changes to consumer behavior that will come from the pandemic that could be devastating for industries such as retail and hospitality but, when it comes to large companies with strong cash positions in other industries, it is simply a matter of timing. So, take note of success and optimism this week by all means, but don’t be in a hurry to act on those notes.

