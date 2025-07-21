This Big Dividend Soared 120% (But It's Still Cheap)

I know I don't have to tell you this market is "pricey"--levitating from all-time high to all-time high. That's got a lot of investors stuck on the sidelines, too afraid to buy until we get another dip.

That's too bad for them, because sitting on your hands right now is a mistake.

Here's the truth: Even at times like these, we should be buying--especially through discounted closed-end funds (CEFs), which are, in my view, the best income plays out there, with many paying 8% and more.

From Fear to Greed

It's hard to believe now, but back in April, the level of fear hit levels higher than we saw even during the COVID lockdowns or the 2022 rate-driven crash. In the wake of the April "tariff tantrum," the CNN Fear & Greed Index--a solid sentiment indicator--came in at three.

That's far and away the lowest I've ever seen it. Now, just three months later, greed is back--and in a big way.



Source: CNN.com

The major stock indexes reflect that, bouncing strongly from those dark depths.

Of course, those who steeled themselves and bought into the selloff have seen a tidy profit. But fear kept many people from doing so. And of course, we all know it takes most people a few selloffs to learn this lesson and overcome that fear--it's tough!

When it comes to the April pullback, even investing a small amount would have been a lot better than doing nothing. In fact, "splitting the difference"--or buying a little during the panic while keeping cash on hand in case it drags on--is what I recommended in an April 10 Contrarian Outlook article:

"Fortunately, this situation will not last forever. Stocks will ultimately recover their losses from this last week. That makes now a good time to start to look at buying into heavily discounted CEFs, which have seen their dividend yields jump in this selloff. But I recommend adding to positions slowly, as more volatility could cause CEFs to dip in the short term before they fully recover in the long run."

Since then, the NASDAQ has returned 25%, as of this writing, while the S&P 500 has posted a 19% total return. And that's just from investing in the broader indices! This is how powerful buying into a panic-induced selloff can be.

Great, so next time stocks tank, I'll buy, you might be thinking--which is good. Keep that thought in mind. But what about now? Stocks certainly aren't tanking as I write this. The way forward, then, is to keep buying, especially if you're doing so through discounted CEFs.

It would be simpler, of course, if we could just sell and go all in on cash to wait out the next big selloff. Sadly, that doesn't work. Consider this study by JPMorgan Asset Management, which has been replicated by many other banks and academics:



Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

One of the least-appreciated things about the stock market is that, if you invest on an all-time-high day, you're likely to do better than you would have by investing on any random day. How? For one, all-time highs are pretty common--and when they happen, they tend to become new market floors.

All-Time Highs Become New Lows



Consider the all-time highs in the early 2000s, or in that long stretch from the early 2010s to the pandemic--they're gone, and they aren't coming back. Anyone who avoided buying when stocks hit their peak in, say, 2013, would still be in cash today--and would've missed out on tripling their money since then.

That's the takeaway: Don't stop buying stocks when they're up, but do buy more when they're down. This is why Warren Buffett said the best time to sell a stock is never.

How to 3X the Average Stock's Dividend (and Pay 20% Less)

Which brings me to those discounted CEFs and, interestingly, one related to Buffett's picks: the SRH Total Return Fund (STEW).

This CEF yields 3.8% as I write this, triple the 1.2% yield on the average S&P 500 stock. STEW also holds value stocks (and some Buffett favorites), including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) itself, along with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Microsoft (MSFT), Yum Brands (YUM) and Cisco Systems (CSCO).

But the value doesn't end there, since STEW also trades at a 19.8% discount to net asset value (NAV, or the value of its underlying portfolio), as I write this. In other words, we're getting its portfolio of strong value stocks for 20% below their market value. And despite that deep discount, STEW has been on a tear for a long time now.

STEW Goes on a Big Run--and Is Still a Screaming Bargain



STEW's value-driven strategy has rewarded investors with a 120% total return over the last five years. If history is any guide, more all-time highs (which will later become floors) are likely. That makes STEW the kind of fund you can buy and tuck away for the long haul, without worrying about the market's daily gyrations.

Cold STEW? Let's Buy These "Hot" (and Cheap!) 9% Payers Instead

STEW is a decent choice if you're new to CEFs. It holds many of the same stocks you'd find in an S&P 500 index fund and mimics many of Warren Buffett's picks. But that 3.8% dividend is, frankly, underwhelming, especially when many CEFs pay 8%+.

Instead, I'm urging investors to buy 5 little-known CEFs yielding 9% on average. They trade at deep discounts, setting you up for gains as those markdowns narrow.

As investors (inevitably!) move off the sidelines, they will go after stocks and funds with strong, reliable income streams. These 5 huge dividends will be at the top of their lists. Let's get in now, before the crowd makes their move.

Click here and I'll tell you more about these 5 "must-own" 9% payers and give you my full research on each one in a free Special Report.





Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.