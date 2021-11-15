Big Daycare Chains Scoop Up Closed Businesses

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Add child care to the list of industries crawling back from the pandemic.

Over 20% of child care center capacity in the US has closed since March 2020, and The Wall Street Journal reported this week that more than half of those — most of which are small businesses — may never reopen. But as parents start returning to the office, big national chains are swooping in to fill the void.

The Kids Aren't Alright

Despite being a $40 billion+ industry, child care has long been the domain of mom-and-pop — according to analysts, small local chains and single-site businesses make up roughly 95% of the industry.

But social-distancing-minded capacity reductions and a work shortage have decimated independent operations. After weathering a brutal 2020, Big Daycare is now stepping in to pick up the slack — along with the remaining blocks, toy cars, hula hoops, and See 'n Says:

Learning Care, the second-largest for-profit day care chain in the U.S., has acquired 80 new locations — capable of serving 150,000 additional children.

After a 26% year-over-year revenue dip in 2020, KinderCare posted a profit through the nine months leading to October and is currently planning to take its 2,000-location company public at a $3 billion valuation on November 18.

The Nanny State: The federal government has spent roughly $50 billion on child care since last spring, and the Biden administration isn't looking to stop there. On its agenda: more funding for universal pre-K and tax credits for businesses that construct on-site child care spaces. Soon, every day may be take-your-kid-to-work day.

Stay at home, Mom? Mom's have been particularly absent from the workforce in the past 18 months — and that's decreasing the need for full-time child care. According to census data, more than 3.5 million mothers of school-aged kiddos have been laid off, taken leave, or otherwise left the labor market entirely.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.