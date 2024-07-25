Big Day of Market Data: Q2 Earnings, GDP, Jobless Claims

Thursday, July 25th, 2024



This is a big day for market data. Not only is this the biggest session of Q2 earnings season to date, but Thursday Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders and pre-PCE numbers like new Gross Domestic Product (GDP) are all out ahead of the bell. Following the worst trading day of the year so far, this data has helped swing pre-market indices into the green since much of this data was released: the Dow is +55 points, the S&P 500 is +5 and the Nasdaq +25 points at this hour.



The first look at Q2 GDP is +2.8%. This doubles the final entry for Q1 GDP, though with two revisions pending in the coming months, we’re far from the final word on this. As inventory metrics yesterday helped illustrate, a build-up in inventories is at least partly responsible for this GDP gain (and inventories are the “worst” type of growth: if stored goods don’t sell, they need to be worked off, which would help reduce growth in the future). But this is also better than the +2.1% expected, and the strongest quarter of growth since +3.4% in Q4 of last year.



Another pre-PCE print, the Price Index, came down notably for the quarter. A headline +2.3% was 30 basis points (bps) lower than expected and -80 bps from the +3.1% reported last month. It’s also the lowest since +1.6% in Q4 of last year. The Core Price Index, on the other hand, came in 20 bps higher than anticipated to +2.9%, from the +3.7% posted for Q1 (+2.0% was the Q4 print). Domestic growth with lower prices, high inventories aside, is about as Goldilocks as we can expect.



Initial Jobless Claims came in-line with estimates at 235K. This is down -10K from the upwardly revised 245K the previous week. Since late May, we’ve had two weeks above 240K and two weeks below 230K, displaying a new jobless claim range about 20K higher than we were seeing this past spring. Continuing Claims, reported a month in arrears from new claims, reached 1.851 million — the seventh straight week north of 1.8 million, but still not showing much strain in the labor market so far.



Durable Goods Orders fell precipitously, -6.6%. Expectations were for +0.3%, and this marks the first negative month since January’s -6.9%. However, strip out volatile Transportation goods — think airplane parts, etc. — and this figure shifts to the positive: +0.5%, up from an expected -0.1%. Non-defense, ex-aircraft orders — a proxy for “normal” business spending — came in at a healthy +1.0%, reversing the -0.9% revision to the prior month. Shipments came in at +0.1%, up from -0.7% previously.



We’ll do a quick recap of the Q2 earnings reports out this morning. This is by no means a complete list:



Hasbro HAS shares are up +9% in the pre-market. This is due to its +58% bottom-line surprise in Q2, with earnings of $1.22 per share outshining the 77 cents projected. Revenues came in +5.6% ahead of the Zacks consensus, on quarterly strength in digital games (as compared to traditional toys and games). For more on HAS’ earnings, click here.



American Airlines AAL is having a worse time of it. While the major airline carrier beat estimates by 5 cents on its bottom line, it missed slightly, -0.6%, on the top line. That, plus significantly lower forward guidance, has brought shares down -6.6% in the pre-market. For more on AAL’s earnings, click here.



Southwest Airlines LUV is also out with Q2 numbers this morning. This airline beat estimates on both top and bottom lines — by +16% and +0.41%, respectively — but is still seeing a -5% selloff in today’s pre-market. For more on LUV’s earnings, click here.



Honeywell HON is also seeing lower pre-market futures after beating estimates. Both a top-line beat of +1.86% and a bottom-line earnings outperformance of 7 cents per share were admirable, but mixed guidance has sent shares in early trading down -4.5%. For more on HON’s earnings, click here.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.