Big Day Awaits Verona Pharma (VRNA) On Monday

(RTTNews) - Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is all set to announce results from its phase IIb dose-ranging study evaluating nebulized Ensifentrine as an add-on to treatment with a long-acting bronchodilator in patients with moderate-to-severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 5.00 am GMT.

Ensifentrine is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that has been shown to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

Proposed for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Ensifentrine is under development in three formulations - a nebulized form, a dry powder inhaler ("DPI") formulation, and a pressurized metered-dose inhaler ("pMDI") formulation.

The results from the phase IIb dose-ranging study, whose results will be reported on Monday, will form the basis for the planned phase III clinical development program of nebulized Ensifentrine, which is expected to start this year, according to Verona.

VRNA closed Friday's trading at $5.96, up 5.67. In after-hours, the stock is up 40.94% to $8.40.

