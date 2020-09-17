US Markets
SUMO

Big data firm Sumo Logic's shares surge 21% in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Shares of big data firm Sumo Logic Inc jumped 21% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, as investor optimism for new stocks remained unabated.

Adds details on valuation, amount raised in IPO, Snowflake Inc's debut

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares of big data firm Sumo Logic Inc SUMO.O jumped 21% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, as investor optimism for new stocks remained unabated.

The stock opened at $26.64 per share, giving the company a valuation of $2.63 billion, compared with the IPO price of $22 per share.

This comes a day after Warren Buffett-backed Snowflake Inc's SNOW.N shares more than doubled on debut after the data warehouse company raised $3.36 billion in the biggest U.S. listing of 2020.

Sumo Logic, which raised $325.6 million in its upsized IPO, is the latest successful debut in a hot IPO market, where demand for new listings remains high after COVID-19 pandemic-induced market volatility forced many companies to halt their IPO plans earlier this year.

For the year ended Jan. 31, the company posted a wider loss of $92.1 million from $47.8 million a year earlier. Revenue for the same period jumped about 50%.

Entities affiliated with venture capital firm Greylock will own 19% of Sumo Logic after the offering, while those linked with current stockholder Tiger Global Management indicated an interest in purchasing up to 10% of shares at the IPO price, a company filing showed earlier this month. (https://bit.ly/32qTNVo)

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies LLC served as lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUMO SNOW

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular