Big data firm Sumo Logic's shares surge 21% in Nasdaq debut

Niket Nishant Reuters
Sept 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Sumo Logic Inc SUMO.O jumped 21% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, after the big data firm raised $325.6 million in its initial public offering.

The company's stock opened at $26.64 per share compared with the IPO price of $22 per share.

