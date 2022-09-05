Big crops loom even as Brazil soy, corn growers face high input bills - StoneX

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers will spend more to nourish crops like soybeans and corn this season, according to agribusiness consultancy StoneX on Monday, reflecting a rise in prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

A soybean farmer in the south of the country spent on average 1,300 reais ($251.65) per hectare to buy nutrients in the last season.

In the crop year starting this month, some will have to pay around 60% more to acquire the same amount of fertilizers, StoneX said.

The math is even more unfavorable for the first corn grower, who face a fertilizer price increase of about 85% on average this year, according to StoneX.

The war in Ukraine sparked Western sanctions against major fertilizer producer Russia and also caused a rise in the price of natural gas, which is used as feedstock for the production of fertilizers.

"Fertilizer consumption should be lower in 2022, after reaching the historical record of deliveries in past year," StoneX said.

Total fertilizer consumption will drop by an estimated 7.2% to 42.6 million tonnes, it predicted.

Brazil imports about 85% of its fertilizer needs.

Farmers in the center-west and in the south of Brazil, for example, are expected to lower consumption of the NPK fertilizer mixture by 8% and 11%, respectively, according to StoneX.

Even so, Brazilian farmers are not expected to lose yields and are poised to reap massive soybean and corn crops.

Based on StoneX calculations, first corn farmers will reap the biggest crop in seven years, just below 30 million tonnes, representing a 13% rise from last year.

At the same time the 2022/2023 Brazilian soy crop is expected to be a record of 153.6 million tonnes, up 24% from last year, StoneX said.($1 = 5.1659 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Alistair Bell)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.