Big Changes to the SALT Cap are Coming

Talks were making progress on the state and local tax reductions but they hit a wall this week. Democrats are splitting on the SALT deduction, specifically Senator Bernie Sanders has withdrawn from the previously agreed to plan. Democrats have been in agreement for a 10-year revenue neutral deduction, but Sanders wants to use the SALT deduction to be a revenue generator and use the multiple hundred billion dollars in revenue to pay for vision and dental in a Medicare expansion. The biggest disagreement is what incomes would be eligible for the unlimited benefit; Sanders wants to set the market at $400k while most democrats feel the limit should be $550k. Overall the current SALT write offs in the Build Back Better bill give up to $80k in write offs and this is too much for Senator Sanders.

FINSUM: Holding up the BBB for a SALT deduction is a small grievance. These deductions were revenue neutral which should be a bi-partisan victory.

