Big Beautiful Boycott: Can It Really Hurt Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Kraft Heinz Stocks?

On July 4, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law, a sweeping tax-and-spending package that extended key tax cuts, reduced or tightened eligibility for some federal programs, and increased funding for immigration enforcement.

Later that year, a consumer movement called the Big Beautiful Boycott emerged, using the bill’s name as a point of contrast and targeting companies and brands that organizers say support political actors or organizations that undermine democratic rights and fair representation.

For investors, the more practical question is whether that kind of campaign can actually move stocks.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), for example, faced customer backlash in 2023 after some shoppers objected to LGBTQ+-themed products sold for Pride Month. Pride-related pushback, combined with an analyst downgrade, erased roughly $15 billion from Target’s market value by mid-June 2023. Shareholders later sued, alleging that the company had not adequately warned investors about the potential financial risks of the backlash. The controversy also unfolded as Target was dealing with weaker discretionary spending and lower comparable sales, and the company later reduced its profit expectations.

Bud Light faced a similar culture-war backlash that same year after the brand sent a promotional package to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The boycott contributed to a steep decline in Bud Light sales, with CNN reporting that Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (NYSE: BUD) North American organic revenue fell $1.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to Bud Light’s U.S. sales decline and corresponding market-share losses. Even so, the longer-term stock reaction has been less severe than the initial brand damage suggested, underscoring how quickly investors can refocus their attention on fundamentals, valuation, and cash flow.

The takeaway is that while a boycott may hurt near-term sales or sentiment, the longer-term investment case still depends on fundamentals, brand strength, margins, cash flow, and valuation. That makes several stocks on the Big Beautiful Boycott list worth a closer look.

Coca-Cola Stock Has So Far Shaken Off Boycott Risk

While The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) itself does not appear on the Big Beautiful Boycott list, the campaign names at least two Coca-Cola-owned brands: Dasani and Minute Maid.

The stated rationale is tied to Coca-Cola as the parent company, with organizers citing political donations by Coca-Cola affiliates, the company’s participation in Trump-era economic advisory efforts, and Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey’s presentation of a commemorative Diet Coke bottle to President Trump.

But what does this boycott mean for Coca-Cola investors?

So far, not much. KO is up over 3% in the past 30 days, and up nearly 19% in 2026 so far.

While Coca-Cola does not break out revenue by Dasani or Minute Maid, but its Q1 2026 earnings report showed consolidated unit case volume up 3%, North America volume up 4%, and water up 5%. The company’s broader juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverage category declined 1%, but that weakness was not enough to derail the company’s overall volume growth

Coca-Cola is not a fast-growing company. The company’s own long-range estimates call for organic revenue growth are in the mid-single digits. That’s not, however, the reason most investors own the stock. That reason would be the company’s status as a Dividend King, as it reached 64 consecutive years in February 2026.

Amazon's AI Investment Is a Bigger Test Than Any Boycott

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) appears on the boycott list through multiple parts of its consumer ecosystem, including Prime Video and Whole Foods. Organizers cite Amazon’s $1 million donation to President Trump’s inaugural fund, a separate $1 million in-kind streaming contribution from Prime Video, labor-related concerns, and broader legal and market-conduct criticism tied to Amazon’s Prime business.

It would be a stretch to say this has had a meaningful impact on Amazon. Its stock is up more than 6% in 2026 so far, and the company’s Subscription Services revenue, which includes Prime memberships and digital media subscriptions, came in at over $13.4 billion in the last quarter, an increase of around 15% from the prior year.

The bigger investor concern is the company’s forecasted capital expenditures for the artificial intelligence (AI) data center buildout, which could be as high as $200 billion. That may weigh on AMZN more than the boycott in the second half of the year.

However, this is still a sum-of-its-parts company. Data shows U.S. online spending across retailers reached $26.4 billion during Amazon’s June 23-26 Prime Day event, up 9.3% from last year. That figure is not Amazon-only sales, but it still underscores Amazon’s ability to shape online shopping behavior at a time when consumers are focused on stretching every dollar.

Kraft Heinz Stock Looks Cheap, But Consumer Pressure Remains

Kraft Heinz (NYSE: KHC) doesn’t need any more bad news.

While the company has been a favorite of value-seeking investors like Warren Buffett, its track record of growth has only been evident in its dividend. And that dividend, which yields around 6.5%, still appears safe.

Kraft Heinz pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share, while management’s 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance is $1.98 to $2.10.

While the campaign’s criticism appears aimed at Kraft Heinz as the parent company, the boycott list names several of its consumer brands, including Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Jell-O, Stove Top, and Baker’s Chocolate. Organizers cite the White House's praise of Kraft Heinz’s planned $3 billion U.S. factory investment and the CEO's comments about potential economic policy benefits under the Trump administration.

Nevertheless, KHC is up about 9% over the past 30 days, which is largely due to the company’s decision to pause the split of its Kraft and Heinz business units and refocus on a $600 million turnaround investment plan.

The company will have to show investors that it can increase unit sales at a time when its core consumer is under pressure. Kraft Heinz has been one of the companies offering the most direct warnings that lower-income consumers are under pressure, and likely to remain so for the rest of 2026.

Still, at about 12x forward earnings, Kraft Heinz is attractively valued for investors with the patience to wait for a broader economic recovery. The risk is that a cheap valuation alone may not be enough if volume pressure continues or the turnaround takes longer than expected.

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