Big Bear Year For Bond ETFs

dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Usually, bonds get a bump in bear markets and surging volatility but the largest bond funds have been taking a beating lately. AGG, TIP, HYG, TLT, and LQD are all down over double digits from the beginning of the year. Driving much of that change is a Fed-induced tightening cycle which on top of inflation is sending yields climbing and prices falling. This is all shaping up for the worst H1 in the history of the bond market according to Dow Jones Market Data. In addition to the increasing pressure due to monetary policy, there is real fear the US is already in a recession which could be the bane of the bond market moving forward. One of the growing concerns is that ETFs trade quickly and the less liquid underlying bonds could be left behind causing real market chaos.

Finsum: The liquidity difference in ETFs and bonds is becoming alarming and a full-blown panic with huge amounts of corporate debt could be a liability.

    Most Popular