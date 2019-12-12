Big Banks Ready to Surge
(New York)
Investors should take a look at big banks. Executives at top financial companies are excited about potential Q4 performance. Earnings estimates are moving higher based on more bullish guidance. Last year’s fourth quarter saw a dismal performance from big banks, so that sets up a very favorable comparison to this year. Morgan Stanley’s earnings may be up 41% according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
FINSUM: It will probably be well-telegraphed, but big bank stocks still seem like they might see movement higher now and a pop on earnings releases.
- stocks
- financials
- banks
- wall street
- trading
- earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.