Big Banks Ready to Surge

(New York)

Investors should take a look at big banks. Executives at top financial companies are excited about potential Q4 performance. Earnings estimates are moving higher based on more bullish guidance. Last year’s fourth quarter saw a dismal performance from big banks, so that sets up a very favorable comparison to this year. Morgan Stanley’s earnings may be up 41% according to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

FINSUM: It will probably be well-telegraphed, but big bank stocks still seem like they might see movement higher now and a pop on earnings releases.

