Big Banks Get a Stress Test Every Year. They Might Face a Real One Soon.

Last year’s “severely adverse scenario” administered by the Federal Reserve might soon become the economic reality faced by banks. The good news is that 18 big banks passed that stress test last year.

The good news is that 18 big banks made it through the Fed’s adverse scenario last year with ample capital.

A scenario resembling a severe stress test that the Federal Reserve administers to the country’s top banks every year could now play out in real life as the economy and financial markets reel from the effects of the coronavirus.

Under the Fed’s “severely adverse scenario” administered last year, the unemployment rate climbs to 10%, the economy drops 8% from a pre-recession peak, the stock market falls 50%, Treasury bill rates fall toward zero, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note drops to 0.75%. Housing prices fall 25%, and the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, hits 70.

The good news is that 18 big banks made it through this scenario with ample capital, according to the Fed’s stress test administered last spring as part of the CCAR process, or Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

The Fed uses this and a less stressful economic and financial scenario to determine how much capital banks could return to shareholders in the year ending June 30, 2020 in dividends and stock buybacks. Confident regulators cleared the banks for significant capital returns, which in some cases were 10% or more of their market values.

Under the severe stress scenario, bank capital, as measured by Common Tier I Equity, would decline to an average of 6.6% at its lowest point, from 12.3% in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Fed’s review last year projected. The minimum is 1.7 percentage points higher than the level reached in the first quarter of 2009, at the depths of the financial crisis.

The Fed last month released the new severely adverse scenario that will be used as part of the 2020 CCAR review and it is largely unchanged from 2019, with the GDP drop slightly worse at 8.5% from the pre-recession peak.

While it is unclear exactly how severe the current downturn will be, investors are still fearful about the impact on banks.

Major bank stocks fell sharply on Monday, trailing the 12% decline in the S&P 500 index. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) shares fell 15%, to $88.36; Bank of America (BAC) was off 15.4%, to $20.44; Citigroup (C) declined 19.3%, to $41.19; Wells Fargo (WFC) was down 14.2%, to $26.50; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was off 12.7%, to $154.66, and Morgan Stanley (MS) declined 15.6%, to $31.65.

Most of the big banks now trade below tangible book value, a level that has often been a floor under the stocks. Tangible book value is a conservative measure of shareholder equity that excludes goodwill and other intangible assets.

The largest banks have halted their stock repurchase programs through the end of the second quarter. A period of no buybacks could be extend throughout all of 2020 amid caution among the banks and their regulators. Aggressive stock buybacks have buttressed bank stocks in recent years.

The Fed’s severely adverse scenario usually has been dismissed by investors as too pessimistic, but not any longer. A drop of 8% in the economy is possible with so much business activity curtailed or at a standstill.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs economists projected a 5% decline in second quarter GDP. The stock market is already down about 30% from its February peak and Treasury bills and 10-year Treasury notes are at the Fed adverse stress test levels. Unemployment, which stood at 3.5% in February, is heading higher. And Wall Street’s fear gauge, the VIX, topped 80 on Monday.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.