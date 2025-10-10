Big Banks Gear Up to Report Q3 Earnings

Pre-market futures are up at this hour, but on a downward trajectory. Market participants purged a bit yesterday of new all-time-high closes Wednesday on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, but remain near those strong levels. We’re devoid of catalysts until Q3 earnings season builds next week, when the Big Banks begin reporting on Tuesday morning.

Among these will be, of course, JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup ( C ), alongside Wells Fargo ( WFC ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS ). Right there we're talking a big chunk of market cap on the S&P. Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Domino's Pizza ( DPZ ) will also release earnings — all of these of just Tuesday alone.

Our current bull market has now gone on for three years, led by NVIDIA ( NVDA ), of course — +1500% over that time and at new all-time trading highs this morning. Also on this list are Broadcom ( AVGO ), +650%, Meta ( META ) +450% and Alphabet ( GOOGL ) +150% during this three-year run. The AI trade is not news to anyone, but to see how outsized the market gains offers some good perspective.

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment After the Open

Later on this morning, a preliminary Consumer Sentiment survey from the University of Michigan is due out. The October print is expected to be the third-straight down to 53.5 from 55.1 in September, though still off the 52.2 levels in April and May. The tariff environment is far less nebulous than it was back in the spring, but still uncertain how it will impact consumer prices in the medium-term.

Last month, inflation expectations among consumers in this survey actually ticked down a tad, perhaps indicating tariff realities are not as painful as some may have anticipated. These types of sub-headline numbers will be interesting to compare when today’s report comes out at 10am ET.

What to Expect from the Stock Market Today & Next Week

Aside from this University of Michigan survey, we were expected to also receive Monthly U.S. Federal Budget figures for September, but those will be mothballed while the federal government shutdown continues through Week 2. Next week was supposed to have provided Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) results, but they won’t either without an agreement on Congress’ budget resolution.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.