Big Afternoon for Earnings: RDDT, WYNN, LYFT & More

Tuesday, May 7th, 2024



We were flat in regular market trading this Tuesday. That said, the Dow’s gain of +0.08% for the session marks the index’s fifth-straight higher close. The S&P 500 notches its fourth-straight up day, +0.13%. The Nasdaq broke its three-day winning streak with a marginal down ward move to -0.10%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed the field at +0.19%. Year to date, all four indices are back up into the green, led by the Nasdaq (+10%) and the S&P (+9%).



Today ushered in a new Apple Event. What was once a routine game-changer back in the days when Steve Jobs ran Apple AAPL has given way to mostly updates to already offered devices, including the iPad Air and Apple Pencil Pro, while debuting its iPad Pro. Apple shares are already up from their mid-April trough, but well off levels near $200 per share back in January of this year. Shares are just about breakeven from the start of 2024 with marginal after-market gains today.



Reddit RDDT shares are up big after its inaugural earnings report. While Q1 earnings came in well below expectations to -$8.19 per share, revenues — by far the more important metric for a growing company like Reddit — reached $243 million, far better than the $212.4 million consensus estimate.

Further, next-quarter revenues have been guided up nicely to $240-255 million from an expected $221.4 million. Average Revenue per User came in at $2.98 versus $2.40 expected, and Q1 gross margins brought a very strong 88.6%. Shares rose nearly +19% immediately on the report’s release, but have ebbed back to +16%.



Lyft LYFT shares are also up big on its Q1 results. Earnings of 15 cents per share was nicely ahead of the +$0.09 per share expected, on $1.28 billion in sales, above the $1.17 billion in the Zacks consensus. The ride-share major brought 3.7 million new bookings, ahead of the projected 3.58 estimate. Average earnings beat over the trailing four quarters is a whopping +502% after a June 2023 quarter surprise of +1600%. Late-trading had brought the stock up +10%, now it’s +5%.



Wynn Resorts WYNN continues to enjoy a bounceback. Earnings in Q1 of $1.59 nicely improved over the estimated $1.40 per share, while $1.86 billion in revenues surpassed the $1.77 billion analysts were looking for. Macau adjusted EBITDAR rose to $411.7 million in quarter, zooming past the $230.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Las Vegas gains were higher, as well, on tougher comps. Shares remain +2.3% higher at this hour in late trading.



Electronic Arts EA, on the other hand, posted a big miss on its fiscal Q4 bottom line. Earnings of 67 cents per share was less than half the $1.54 we were expecting, while top-line tallies of $1.67 billion missed the $1.78 billion estimate, with next-quarter revenue guidance lower than the current Zacks consensus. However, the videogame maker is hopeful a new NCAA football game offering will help turn around its fortunes, as full-year revenue estimates ratcheted somewhat higher.



EV manufacturer Rivian RIVN was mixed in its Q1 report after today’s close. A negative earnings headline of -$1.48 per share was notably below the -$1.13 in the Zacks consensus, while revenues of $1.2 billion inched past the $1.15 billion estimate. The company expects to deliver 57K autos in 2024, although for the quarter, Rivian took a loss of -$38,784 per vehicle. Shares had fallen -3% on the news, but have improved to -1.5% at this hour.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.